 20 migrants missing after boat sinks near Tunisia : The Tribune India

20 migrants missing after boat sinks near Tunisia

20 migrants missing after boat sinks near Tunisia

People wearing masks march through streets during Easter celebrations in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic. Reuters



PTI

Tunis: At least 20 African migrants were missing on Saturday after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official said, amidst a sharp rise in migrant boats from the North African country. The coast guard rescued 17 others off the southern city of Sfax from the same boat, two of whom are in critical condition, Sfax court judge Faouzi Masmousdi said. In recent weeks, dozens have gome missing and died in repeated drowning accidents off the Tunisian coast. Reuters

Suspicious Afghan sneaks into Pak PM’s house

Islamabad: A suspicious man sneaked inside the house of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif despite tight security at the residence of the chief executive of the country, which is a highly sensitive site, media reports said on Saturday citing sources. The suspect was immediately taken into custody by the Counter Terrorism Department of the Islamabad Police and has been shifted to an unknown place. The suspect claims to be a resident of Afghanistan, as per reports. IANS

Missing six-year-old Texas boy feared dead

Houston: A missing 6-year-old boy from Texas, whose parents fled to India from the US and face felony charges of abandoning and endangering their child, is believed to be dead, a top police official has said. Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who has special needs, was last seen in November shortly after his twin sisters were born in October last year. Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said on Thursday that the search for the missing boy is now a death investigation. PTI

Brazil returns to Union of South American Nations

Brasilia: Brazil has announced it will official rejoin the Union of South American Nations, from which it withdrew in 2019. “As Brazil resumes its main international alliances, it will once again join the Union of South American Nations,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It added that the measure will take effect on May 6 and “places the country back in the group created during President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s second administration”, as per reports. IANS

PIO pushed outside Singapore mall, dies

Singapore: An Indian-origin man has died after he was pushed in the chest by another man and fell down a flight of stairs outside a shopping mall in Singapore. Thevandran Shanmugam, 34, fell backwards down the stairs at Concorde Shopping Mall on Orchard Road last month. He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken to a hospital, reported The Straits Times newspaper on Friday. He was cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Friday evening, it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab

3
Haryana

Indian Women’s Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer at private ceremony in Chandigarh

4
Trending

‘Chill guys, it's just PDA’: People shaming couple for hugging, kissing inside Delhi Metro face netizens ire

5
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

6
Nation

BJP's southern push: C R Kesavan, great-grandson of freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, joins saffron party

7
Nation

Kiren Rijiju's car meets with accident in J-K, Minister safe: Police

8
Nation

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

9
Haryana

Amid Covid surge, Haryana makes wearing of face masks mandatory in public places

10
Nation

'Court gave jolt to opposition', says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation

Don't Miss

View All
European GI tag boost for Kangra tea
Features Variety

European GI tag boost for Kangra tea

Medals make even khaps modern
Features

Medals make even khaps modern

Singh Bandhu’s tranquil notes
Features

Singh Bandhu's tranquil notes

Shimla airport, cops, and sarees
Comment

Shimla airport, cops, and sarees

67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Top News

Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO SE Asia Chief

Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief

India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understandin...

Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11

Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11

Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 p...

Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography

Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography

Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate emp...

PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka

The reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973


Cities

View All

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Christians protest disruption by ‘Nihangs’ during Friday procession

Alleging sand, liquor mafia still calling shots, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges Punjab CM to debate

Now, driving on BRTS corridor to invite FIR, says Amritsar DCP PS Bhandal

Event on role of Sikhs in World Wars

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over ~8L stamp duty deficit

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over Rs 8 lakh stamp duty deficit

Patients' patience tested at city's lone CGHS wellness centre in Sector 45

Chandigarh mulls setting up centre to monitor power grid operations

Chandigarh Admn reclaims 2.5-acre land

HRTC to start bus service from Hamirpur to Chandigarh via Ghumarwin

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

1,700 convicts, undertrials return to Delhi jails after apex court’s order

Four held on charge of robbing bus passengers

Out on parole, man kills girlfriend

Man held for sexual assault on minor

JIT loses 2 appeals in nat’l consumer panel

JIT loses 2 appeals in nat'l consumer panel

Two arrested with 70 boxes of illicit liquor

3 nabbed with heroin, opium

5 robbers held in Phagwara

Without buildings, many govt schools in district running from religious sites

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

STF arrests three with 2.88 kg of heroin worth Rs 14.5 crore

Infant feared drowned in nullah

Minister lays foundation stone of bridge over Bhakra at Dhainthal

Minister lays foundation stone of bridge over Bhakra at Dhainthal

3 held for thefts at vacant houses in Majithia Enclave

Residents protest garbage along roadside

Rs 7.5 lakh sanctioned for backyard poultry project

United Akali Dal seeks release of ‘Bandi Singhs’