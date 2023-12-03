 200 killed as Israel strikes southern Gaza : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • 200 killed as Israel strikes southern Gaza

200 killed as Israel strikes southern Gaza

IDF asks Palestinians to move to safer places | Team of Mossad negotiators return from Qatar

200 killed as Israel strikes southern Gaza

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes on residential buildings in southern Gaza on Saturday. REUTERS



Khan Younis, December 2

Israel pounded targets in the crowded southern half of the Gaza Strip on Saturday and ordered more neighbourhoods designated for attack to evacuate, driving up the death toll even as the United States and others urged it to do more to protect Gaza civilians.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting resumed on Friday morning following a weeklong truce with the territory’s ruling militant group Hamas, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Separately, the ministry announced that the overall death toll in Gaza since the October 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war surpassed 15,200, a sharp jump from the previous count of more than 13,300. The ministry had stopped issuing daily updates of the overall toll on November 11, following war-related disruptions of connectivity and hospital operations.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but said on Saturday that 70 per cent of the dead were women and children. It said more than 40,000 people were wounded over the past two months.

With the collapse of the temporary truce, Israel had been urged by the United States, its closest ally, to do more to protect Palestinian civilians.

The appeal came after a blistering air and ground offensive in the first weeks of the war devastated large areas of northern Gaza, killing thousands of Palestinians and displacing hundreds of thousands. Some 2 million Palestinians, almost the entire population of Gaza, are now crammed into the southern half of the territory.

It was not clear if Israel’s military would heed appeals made Friday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for more surgical strikes as it shifts its focus to southern Gaza. French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai on Saturday that while he acknowledges Israel’s right to defend itself, “there is no right to attack civilians.” The Israeli military said Saturday that it hit more than 400 Hamas targets across Gaza over the past day, using airstrikes and shelling from tanks and navy gunships. This included more than 50 strikes in the city of Khan Younis and surrounding areas in the southern half of Gaza.

Several houses and buildings were hit. At least nine people, including three children, were killed in a strike on a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in the south, according to the hospital where the bodies were taken. The hospital also received seven bodies of others killed in overnight airstrikes, including two children.

Meanwhile, Palestinian militant groups in Gaza said they fired a barrage of rockets on southern Israel. Sirens were heard in communities near the Gaza Strip but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Mossad agents negotiating the renewal of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas left Qatar on Saturday due to an impasse in the talks.

“Due to the impasse in negotiations and following instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mossad chief David Barnea ordered his team in Doha to return to Israel,” the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Saturday night.

“Hamas did not fulfill its obligations under the agreement, including releasing all the women and children in accordance with a list provided to Hamas and approved by it,”the statement added. — Agencies

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan

Chance for peace in conflict lost for now

  • Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said the chance for peace in Gaza after the humanitarian pause was lost for now due to what he described as Israel’s uncompromising approach
  • “We have always emphasised that we are in favour of a ceasefire...There was an opportunity for peace here, but unfortunately, we have lost this opportunity for now,” Erdogan said

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Israel #Palestine #Qatar #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

2
World

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

3
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite after 6 years, ready to revive their comedy magic on Netflix

4
Delhi

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

5
Trending

Here is why netizens mention Rahul Gandhi as Modi-Meloni selfie goes insanely viral

6
Trending

In viral video, Pakistan cricketers seen loading luggage in truck after landing in Australia for test match; sad fans ask 'bhai koi official staff nahi hai'

7
India

After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO

8
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna shuts down trolls in her viral kiss scene with Ranbir Kapoor as 'Animal' gets a grand opening of Rs 61 crore

9
Ludhiana

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

10
Punjab

Are gangsters like Arsh Dalla and Goldy Brar, operating from abroad, using vulnerable teens for crime?

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Winter Session: Moitra’s likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Winter Session: Moitra's likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Opposition for debate on ethics panel report | Ready for str...

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Congress gears up to shift its MLAs to Karnataka

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

74 students hospitalised after consuming food at Sangrur meritorious school; contractor arrested

74 students hospitalised after consuming food at Sangrur meritorious school; contractor arrested

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained


Cities

View All

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Mechanised sweeping at 13 villages, Mani Majra likely soon

Chandigarh Civic body blind to defunct lights

No sympathy for fraudsters misusing name of high-ups, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Need to revive diplomacy with Pakistan: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

New cyber crime: Noida logs first case of 'digital arrest', woman duped of over Rs 11 lakh

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB