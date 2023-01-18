2022 the fifth warmest year on record: NASA

Washington: Earth’s average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest on record, according to an analysis by NASA. Global temperatures in 2022 were 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit, or 0.89 degrees Celsius, above the average for NASA’s baseline period 1951-1980. PTI
UK building likely to be turned to gurdwara
London: A representative from the Sikh temple Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara has lodged an application with Telford and Wrekin Council in the UK to change Abbey House in Priorslee into a gurdwara, Shropshire Star newspaper reported. PTI
Indian-American honoured in MLK Parade
Houston: Indian-American Krishna Vavilala has been honoured with the MLK Grande Parade Special Award for the community leader’s contributions towards connecting the Indian diaspora with the mainstream America.
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm for...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
Bharat Jodo yatra enters Himachal; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh join it
Rahul Gandhi and others will walk 11km before taking a halt ...
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president