2022 the fifth warmest year on record: NASA

Washington: Earth’s average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest on record, according to an analysis by NASA. Global temperatures in 2022 were 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit, or 0.89 degrees Celsius, above the average for NASA’s baseline period 1951-1980. PTI

UK building likely to be turned to gurdwara

London: A representative from the Sikh temple Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara has lodged an application with Telford and Wrekin Council in the UK to change Abbey House in Priorslee into a gurdwara, Shropshire Star newspaper reported. PTI

Indian-American honoured in MLK Parade

Houston: Indian-American Krishna Vavilala has been honoured with the MLK Grande Parade Special Award for the community leader’s contributions towards connecting the Indian diaspora with the mainstream America.