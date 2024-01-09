 2023 world's hottest year on record, confirm EU scientists : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • 2023 world's hottest year on record, confirm EU scientists

2023 world's hottest year on record, confirm EU scientists

On average, in 2023 the planet was 1.48 degrees Celsius warmer than in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period, when humans began burning fossil fuels on an industrial scale, pumping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere

2023 world's hottest year on record, confirm EU scientists

Last year, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere rose to the highest level recorded, of 419 parts per million, C3S said. iStock



Brussels, January 9

Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Tuesday.

Scientists had widely expected the milestone, after climate records were repeatedly broken. Since June, every month has been the world's hottest on record compared with the corresponding month in previous years.

"This has been a very exceptional year, climate-wise... in a league of its own, even when compared to other very warm years," C3S Director Carlo Buontempo said.

C3S confirmed 2023 as the hottest year in global temperature records going back to 1850. When checked against paleoclimatic data records from sources such as tree rings and air bubbles in glaciers, Buontempo said it was "very likely" the warmest year in the last 100,000 years.

Professor of Climate Change at Newcastle University Hayley Fowler said the record-breaking year underlined the need to act 'extremely urgently' to reduce emissions

On average, in 2023 the planet was 1.48 degrees Celsius warmer than in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period, when humans began burning fossil fuels on an industrial scale, pumping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to prevent global warming surpassing 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), to avoid its most severe consequences.

The world has not breached that target - which refers to an average global temperature of 1.5C over decades - but C3S said that temperatures had exceeded the level on nearly half of the days of 2023 set "a dire precedent".

Professor of Climate Change at Newcastle University Hayley Fowler said the record-breaking year underlined the need to act "extremely urgently" to reduce emissions.

"The speed of change in the political world and the will to actually reduce greenhouse gas emissions is not matching the speed of change of extreme weather and warming," she said.

Record emissions

Despite the proliferation of governments' and companies' climate targets, CO2 emissions remain stubbornly high. The world's CO2 emissions from burning coal, oil and gas hit record levels in 2023.

Last year, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere rose to the highest level recorded, of 419 parts per million, C3S said.

It was also the first year in which every day was more than 1C hotter than pre-industrial times. For the first time, two days - both in November - were 2C warmer than in the pre-industrial period.

Last year was 0.17C hotter than 2016, the previous hottest year - smashing the record by a "remarkable" margin, Buontempo said.

Alongside human-caused climate change, in 2023 temperatures were boosted by the El Nino weather phenomenon, which warms the surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean and contributes to higher global temperatures.

What scientists do not know yet is whether 2023's extreme heat is a sign that global warming is accelerating.

"Whether there's been a phase shift or a tipping point, or it's an anomalously warm year, we need more time and more scientific studies to understand," C3S Deputy Director Samantha Burgess said.

Each fraction of temperature increase exacerbates destructive weather disasters. In 2023, the hotter planet aggravated deadly heatwaves from China to Europe, extreme rain which caused floods killing thousands of people in Libya and Canada's worst wildfire season on record.

"Comparable small changes in global temperatures have huge impacts on people and ecosystems," Friederike Otto, a climate scientist who co-leads the World Weather Attribution global research collaboration, said.

"Every tenth of a degree matters," she added.

The economic consequences of climate change are also escalating. The U.S. suffered at least 25 climate and weather disasters with damages exceeding $1 billion, while droughts ravaged soybean crops in Argentina and wheat in Spain. Reuters

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Climate change #Environment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

2
India

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

3
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

4
Trending

‘Suchana Seth was not happy…’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

5
Punjab

Video: In broad daylight, '200 rounds' fired at Zira councillor’s house during wedding in Punjab's Ferozepur; police probe drug smuggling rivalry

6
Jalandhar

Punjabi students' protest at Algoma University, Canada, enters 5th day

7
Diaspora

Family of Sikh couple killed in shooting in Canada holds vigil in Brampton

8
Himachal

Dry weather hits hotel business in Himachal

9
Chandigarh

Heritage grandeur to fore at Punjab and Haryana High Court’s newly unveiled Le Café

10
Delhi

AAP, Congress set for Delhi deal, but tie-up unlikely in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Top News

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in a bag

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

Suchana Seth was among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Et...

Facing backlash from Indians, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to send more tourists

Facing backlash from Indians, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to send more tourists

Muizzu who is on five-day state visit to China termed China ...

Himachal High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

Himachal Pradesh High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

France gets its youngest-ever prime minister, Gabriel Attal, as Macron shakes up government

Who is Gabriel Attal, France’s youngest-ever and first openly gay prime minister

Attal’s predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday follo...

7-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on AMU’s minority status

7-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on AMU’s minority status

It comes 8 years after the BJP-led NDA government sought to ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Cops conduct cordon & search operation in Amritsar, rural areas

High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on delay in holding municipal corporation polls

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

DSP’s plea on turning approver in drugs case to come up on January 23 in Tarn Taran court

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

UT admn tells high court that they will withdraw show-cause notice issued to Chandigarh Golf Club

Chandigarh administration to withdraw show-cause notice to Chandigarh Golf Club, Punjab and Haryana High Court informed

Mohali to have its own land bank for promoting future investment

1962 India-China war veteran Brig AJS Behl dies, last rites in Chandigarh on Wednesday

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Eyewitnesses saw Jagdish Tytler incite mob, CBI tells court

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Eyewitnesses saw Jagdish Tytler incite mob, CBI tells court

Delhi High Court restrains use of Murthal’s ‘Mannat Dhaba’ brand name by other eateries

2 Delhi Police officers die as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat

Court allows NewsClick HR head Amit Chakravarty to turn approver in UAPA case

16 trains running late due to fog; Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

Jalandhar DSP murder case: Blood-stained clothes of auto driver found near his house

‘Funds embezzled’: Centre seeks probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

Congress not questioning AAP in Sukhpal Khaira case: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Government committed to resolving issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

53rd in nation, Ludhiana best smart city in making in state

53rd in nation, Ludhiana best smart city in making in state

10 cartons of liquor, heroin seized during search op

Man injures stray dog with sharp weapon

14 swine flu cases in 8 days

Coaches, students from Tamil Nadu, other states rue lack of facilities

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

16 held after search ops in Patiala, 14 cases registered

Staffers go on strike for restoration of OPS

Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Central schemes should reach all at grassroots, says Khanna