24 die as rain deluges Ecuador capital

Quito: A rain-weakened hillside collapsed in Ecuador's capital, sweeping over homes and a sports field and killing at least 24 persons. The Quito Security Department said at least 48 more persons were injured, while eight houses collapsed. AP

Militia attack Congo shelter camp, 60 dead

Kinshasa: Militiamen attacked a camp for people fleeing violence in Congo’s Ituri province overnight, killing at least 60 persons staying at the shelter. Fighters with the group known as CODECO arrived at the Plaine Savo displaced persons’ site in Djugu where they used machetes and other weapons to kill people. AP

12 migrants found dead at Greek border

Ankara: Turkey’s Interior Minister said on Wednesday the authorities have recovered 12 bodies, believed to be those of migrants who froze to death after being pushed back into Turkey, near Turkey’s border with Greece. It said the 12 were among 22 migrants who were pushed back into Turkey by Greek border guards. AP