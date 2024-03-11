24 injured after 'technical problem' on LATAM Sydney-Auckland flight

March 11
Twenty-four people were injured after a "technical problem" caused strong movement on a LATAM Airlines flight from Sydney to Auckland, the New Zealand Herald reported on Monday.
"The plane landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled. As a result of the incident, some passengers and cabin crew were affected. They received immediate assistance and were evaluated or treated by medical staff at the airport as needed,” a LATAM spokesperson told the newspaper.
The flight involved was LA800, the report said. It was flown by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, according to data from flight tracking service Flightaware.
Boeing and LATAM did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...