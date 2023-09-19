24 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Peru

Lima, September 19
At least 24 people were killed when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Peru's Huancavelica region, local media reported.
The incident occurred on Monday around 1:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) in the mountainous area in Churcampa province, Xinhua news agency reported.
There victims included minors, News broadcaster Radio Programas del Peru reported, citing the Churcampa Integrated Health Network.
The injured were rushed to hospitals in the towns of Huancayo, Pampas and Ayacucho.
The district mayor of Anco, Manuel Zevallos, told the radio station that the road has been in poor condition for at least a month as a result of an avalanche in the area.
