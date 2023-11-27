26/11 anniv: Moshe’s grandpa thanks Indians for treating his pain as their own

PTI

Afula (Israel), November 26

The grandfather of Moshe Holtzberg, the youngest survivor of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, has expressed his gratitude to the people of India for treating his family’s pain as their own all these years.

Moshe, who was just two at the time of the 26/11 attack, carried out by 10 Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, lost both his parents, Rabbi Gabriel Holtzberg and Rivka Holztberg, in the assault on Nariman House, also known as Chabad House.

“The people of India remember what happened on this day 15 years ago. You remember the tragedy that struck our family and also the families of other Israeli people,” Rabbi Shimon Rosenberg, Moshe’s grandfather, said. “I want to say that I, my wife Yehudit and also the Moishi (Moshe) boy, feel it and want to thank you all in India for your similar feelings for the tragedy,” he said.

“This year especially shows how terrorists want to murder the Jews but we still hope for peace in the whole world,” he said at a time when Israel is at war with the Islamist Hamas terror group.

Moshe’s parents were the emissaries of the Chabad Movement in Mumbai at the time of the 26/11 attack.

Moshe’s pictures with his nanny Sandra holding him close to her chest after saving his life in the attack caught worldwide attention.

