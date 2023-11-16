26 killed in Chinese coal company office fire

Beijing, November 16
At least 26 people were killed and more than 60 injured after a fire tore through a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi province on Thursday, state media reported.
The fire started at the second floor of the five-story building located in Lishi District of Lyuliang City at around 6.50 am (local time).
Twenty-six people were killed in the fire and more than 60 people have been sent to a local hospital for treatment, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The fire has been brought under control and rescue efforts are underway, the Global Times newspaper reported.
The building belongs to a private coal mine company.
Industrial accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement.
