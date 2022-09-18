27 dead, 20 injured after bus overturns on highway in China

Beijing, September 18
A bus overturned on an expressway in southwestern China on Sunday, leaving 27 people dead and injuring 20 others, police said.
The early-morning accident was in Sandu county, which is southeast of the city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, a brief police statement said.
The bus had 47 people on board and the injured were being treated. No other information was immediately released. AP
