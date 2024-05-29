28 people killed as bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

Karachi, May 29
At least 28 people, including women and children, were killed on Wednesday in Pakistan after a speeding passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a ravine in the remote Balochistan province, according to media reports.
The bus, heading from Turbat to Quetta, fell into the ravine near Washuk town, around 700 kilometres from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.
The accident was a result of over speeding, according to the report, which said that women and children were among the deceased.
The accident took place after the tyre of the passenger bus burst, Geo News reported quoting rescue officials.
About 22 people sustained injuries in the accident and were sent to the Civil Hospital in Basima.
Road accidents are common in Pakistan where traffic rules and safety standards are hardly followed.
On May 18, at least 13 people belonging to the same family were killed and nine others were injured as a truck plunged into a ditch in Punjab’s Khushab district.
On May 3, at least 20 people lost their lives while 21 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in Gilgit Baltistan.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected
Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...