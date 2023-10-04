29 Russian drones, cruise missile destroyed: Kyiv

Kyiv, October 3

Ukraine destroyed 29 of 31 drones launched by Russia and one cruise missile, its air force said on Tuesday, most of them targeting the regions of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk. The waves of overnight attacks lasted more than three hours, the southern command of Ukraine’s forces had said earlier. Falling debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro caused fire at a private firm that was quickly doused, said Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Damage to manufacturing facilities at an industrial enterprise in the city of Pavlohrad led to a fire that was also put out, he added on the Telegram messaging app.

At the same time, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said his country had no plans for an additional mobilisation of men to fight in Ukraine as more than 3,35,000 people had signed up so far this year to fight in the armed forces or voluntary units.

Armenia to join International court, Russia fumes Armenia’s parliament ratified the founding statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday, subjecting itself to the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague and vexing Russia.

The Kremlin said the decision was incorrect and that it would have questions for Armenia’s “current leadership”.

Russia has been bolstering its armed forces and ramping up weapons production in the expectation of a long war in Ukraine, where front lines have barely shifted for a year.

“The armed forces have the necessary number of military personnel to conduct the special military operation.” Shoigu, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said.

Meanwhile, according to a media report, Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon indicate he will take part in a 2024 presidential election. — Reuters

