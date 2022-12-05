2K evacuated as volcano on Java island erupts

PTI

Jakarta: A volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday spewing a cloud of ash 15 km into the sky and forcing the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people, authorities said, as they issued their highest warning for the area in the east of Java island. There were no immediate reports of any casualties from the eruption of the Semeru volcano and Indonesia’s transport ministry said that there was no impact on air travel. Reuters

2,500 seals found dead on Caspian Sea coast

moscow: About 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said on Sunday. The authorities said that it’s still unclear what caused the animals’ deaths. Regional officials initially said that 700 dead seals were found, but head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center said the number was 1,700. AP

St Edward’s crown to be resized for King Charles

london: A jewel-encrusted crown kept in the Jewel House of the Tower of London has been removed to be resized ahead of King Charles III’s coronation. The St Edward’s Crown, described as “historic centrepiece” has been removed to allow for “modification work” to begin for the crowning ceremony on May 6, 2023, the Buckingham Palace said.