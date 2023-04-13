3,54,000 dead so far, Ukraine war may go past ’23: US document

Moscow, April 12

As many as 3,54,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured in the Ukraine war which is grinding towards a protracted conflict that may last well beyond 2023, according to a trove of purported US intelligence documents posted online.

If authentic, the documents, which look like secret US assessments of the war as well as some US espionage against allies, offer rare insight into Washington’s view of one of Europe’s deadliest conflicts since World War Two.

One February 23, 2023 assessment, titled “Battle for the Donbas Region Likely Heading for a Stalemate Throughout 2023”.

“Russia’s grinding campaign of attrition in the Donbas region is likely heading toward a stalemate, thwarting Moscow’s goal to capture the entire region in 2023,” reads the assessment.

According to an assessment collated by the US Defence Intelligence Agency, Russia has suffered 189,500-223,000 total casualties, including 35,500-43,000 killed and 154,000-180,000 wounded.

Ukraine has suffered 124,500-131,000 total casualties, including 15,500-17,500 killed and 109,000-113,500 wounded, according to the document entitled “Russia/Ukraine — Assessed Combat Sustainability and Attrition.” — Reuters