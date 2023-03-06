3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at US home

Bolingbrook (US), March 6

Three people were dead and a fourth was hospitalised after a shooting during a suspected home invasion in suburban Chicago, police said.

The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to the home around 8.15 pm on Sunday.

A man, a woman and a girl had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman who also had been shot was transported to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately released.

Police said on Sunday that a suspect in the shootings was detained, but no additional information was provided.

A crime scene investigation was being conducted in the community 48 km west of Chicago, police said. AP