3 dogs having escaped from neighbour's yard maul 50-year-old Greek woman working in her garden

Thessaloniki (Greece), December 11
Three shepherd dogs escaped from their yard and fatally mauled a 50-year-old Greek woman in her garden on Sunday, police said.
The attack took place at around 2 pm local time at Neochorouda village, 16 km northwest of the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece's second largest.
The dogs had escaped through a hole in their owners' fence about 80 metres away and ran to the woman's garden, where she was working, police said.
A man who, police said, is deaf-mute, was assisting the woman with the gardening but was far from her at the moment of attack and could not hear her screams. Neighbours ran to assist the woman and pried the dogs away from her, but she was severely mauled and bleeding profusely. First responders who came to the scene shortly after with an ambulance confirmed her death, police said.
The 37-year-old dog owner was arrested and will face a prosecutor on Monday morning. The dogs are being held in a kennel and will be put down, police said.
