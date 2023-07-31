3 hurt in shooting in Netherlands, three arrested

Amsterdam, July 30
Several shots were fired for the second time at the Summer Carnival in the centre of Rotterdam. According to the police, three persons were injured and officers also fired a number of bullets. Three persons have been apprehended as suspects, reported a newspaper.
The police arrived only to find that one of the victims had been shot in the incident on Saturday evening.
