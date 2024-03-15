3 Indians among 4 held for trying to enter US illegally

PTI

Washington, March 14

Three Indian nationals are among four people arrested in New York after they jumped off a moving freight train coming from Canada in their bid to enter the US illegally.

US Border Patrol agents arrested the four, including a woman, on March 12. The investigation concluded that all four people were undocumented non-citizens.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Buffalo Station spotted four people jumping off a moving freight train in the city of Buffalo. The men left the woman who became immobile due to an injury and were caught shortly after a foot pursuit.

