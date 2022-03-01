3 kids among five killed after man opens fire at church in US

Los Angeles, March 1
At least five people, including three children, were killed after a man opened fire in a church near Arden Fair mall in Sacramento, the capital city of California.
The gunman, who killed himself later, was the father of the three children. The bloodshed, which occurred at around 5.00 p.m. local time on Monday, stemmed from a domestic violence incident, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local media.
Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, was quoted by the Sacramento Bee newspaper as saying that the three children killed were all under 15 years.
The fourth victim shot dead on the scene was an adult. Grassmann said the victim's connection to the gunman wasn't immediately clear, adding that victims "all knew each other".
Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra referred to the incident as a "mass casualty shooting" at a church in a message, urging people to be alert in the area.
Weighing in on Twitter just after the shooting, California Governor Gavin Newsom said: "Another senseless act of gun violence in America -- this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating."
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
They have been advised to leave the city preferably by avail...
Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv
Western-led sanctions on Russia mount
India calls for immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tir...
US expels 12 diplomats from Russia’s mission to UN, Moscow calls its hostile action
Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Vassi...
Air India flight carrying 182 Indian nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai
The AI Express flight IX-1202 from Bucharest via Kuwait touc...