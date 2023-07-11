3 kids among six killed in China kindergarten attack

PTI

Beijing, July 10

Six people, including three children and a teacher, were killed and another injured in a frightful knife assault at a kindergarten school in a revenge attack by a man in a southern Chinese city on Monday, the latest such incident in the country.

Photos and video footage in Chinese social media showed the man armed with a long dagger prowling in a privately-run school in Lianjiang City of South China’s Guangdong province to attack the victims.

The 25-year-old suspect, surnamed Wu, is a local resident who apparently carried out the attack to seek revenge against one of the victims for injuring his child in a car accident and declined to pay compensation, the state-run Global Times reported.

The assailant was seeking revenge, which could be the cause of the murder, the report said. Targeted attacks on children have come under the spotlight in recent months as merely two weeks before Monday’s tragic incident, an 8-year-old boy was brutally beaten to death by a martial arts coach on June 26, the Global Times report said. In April 2021, two children were killed and 18 others wounded in a knife attack in Guangxi.