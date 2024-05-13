3 killed, 12 hurt in shooting at Alabama party

Stockton (Alabama), May 12
Three people were killed and at least 12 were wounded Saturday night in a shooting at party in south Alabama.
Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Investigation Division said about 1,000 people were attending a May Day party near Stockton when an altercation started and gunfire erupted.
Reid said most of the victims were “younger people.” There was not immediate word on whether arrests had been made. Stockton has a population of about 400. Reid said no law enforcement officers were involved in the shooting. — AP
