3 million children in Afghanistan will suffer malnutrition: WFP

ANI

Kabul (Afghanistan), March 30

The World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan has warned that this year up to three million children could suffer from malnutrition under the Taliban regime, Khaama Press news agency reported. The organisation stated that since last year, due to a reduction in foreign aid, the number of malnourished children seeking treatment had increased.

According to international organisations, many families in Afghanistan under Taliban control were unable to provide food for their children. Additionally, reports indicated that since the Taliban assumed power, Afghanistan has been facing a dire humanitarian crisis, exacerbating the already precarious situation. The lack of stability and access to basic necessities has led to widespread suffering, particularly among vulnerable groups like women and children.

Moreover, the shortfall of funds from international organisations has significantly hindered relief efforts in Afghanistan. This has left millions of people at risk of famine and deprived them of essential aid, further worsening the humanitarian situation in the country.

