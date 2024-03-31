3 million children in Afghanistan will suffer malnutrition: WFP

Kabul (Afghanistan), March 30
The World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan has warned that this year up to three million children could suffer from malnutrition under the Taliban regime, Khaama Press news agency reported. The organisation stated that since last year, due to a reduction in foreign aid, the number of malnourished children seeking treatment had increased.
According to international organisations, many families in Afghanistan under Taliban control were unable to provide food for their children. Additionally, reports indicated that since the Taliban assumed power, Afghanistan has been facing a dire humanitarian crisis, exacerbating the already precarious situation. The lack of stability and access to basic necessities has led to widespread suffering, particularly among vulnerable groups like women and children.
Moreover, the shortfall of funds from international organisations has significantly hindered relief efforts in Afghanistan. This has left millions of people at risk of famine and deprived them of essential aid, further worsening the humanitarian situation in the country.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...