3 Pak judges get ‘white-powder’ threat letters

Lahore, April 3
After the Islamabad High Court judges, three judges of Pakistan’s Lahore HC on Wednesday received threatening white-powder letters, said the court’s Registrar Office.
The judges who received the letters are Justices Shujaat Ali Khan, Shahid Bilal Hasan and Alia Neelum. The police took the letters into custody and launched an investigation. Security of the judges has been enhanced. The police took the employee of the courier company who delivered the letter into custody and shifted him to an undisclosed location for interrogation.
