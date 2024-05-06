3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, May 6
Three men lured a college boy to a riverbank, allegedly tried to sexually assault him ended up videotaping the boy in an unclothed state after which they blackmailed him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Dawn reported.
An initial complaint was filed at police station Dandai in Bisham Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa invoking sections 377 (unnatural offence), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or a shorter term), and 506/34 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
According to the FIR, the victim, having completed his intermediate examination last Friday, was approached by the suspects, whom he was acquainted with. The suspects purportedly enticed the victim under the guise of escorting him to a riverbank before making sexual advances towards him -- actions that were met with resistance and thwarted, Dawn reported.
Nevertheless, the suspects recorded the victim unclothed and issued threats to expose the footage and harm him if he reported the incident.
Station House Officer (SHO) Dandai, Muhammad Arif Khan, disclosed that the trio implicated in the FIR was apprehended today, with further interrogation ongoing.
As per the FIR, the victim was referred to the tehsil headquarters hospital, Bisham, on the day of the incident for medical examination, Dawn reported.
Data collected by Sahil, an NGO dedicated to addressing child sexual abuse, reveals a disturbing trend: the majority of abusers are individuals known to the victims, such as acquaintances, neighbours, or even family members.
Shockingly, religious teachers and clerics emerge as the primary perpetrators within institutional settings, surpassing even police officers, school teachers, or nuclear family members in the number of complaints filed against them, according to Dawn.
Primary data remains limited and organisations rely on media reports and police complaints but the trend over the past 20 years shows the gender divide of abused girls in madrassas is slightly higher than that of boys.
