3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants

Jerusalem, July 3
The Israeli military launched a large-scale raid in a stronghold of militants in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, and local health officials said at least three Palestinians were killed.
Israeli forces raided what the military described as a “unified command centre” for militants in the Jenin refugee camp, but did not immediately provide further details.
Israeli media said the military also conducted airstrikes, reviving a tactic it had largely halted during the past two decades, after a Palestinian uprising against Israel's open-ended occupation slowly fizzled.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said three Palestinians were killed and 13 injured early on Monday, three of them critically.
In a separate incident, a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah, the ministry said.
The Jenin camp and an adjacent town of the same name have been a flashpoint as Israeli-Palestinian violence escalated since the spring of 2022. Monday's raid came two weeks after another violent confrontation in Jenin.
