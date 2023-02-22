3 peacekeepers killed, 5 hurt in Mali: UN mission

Bamako, February 21
Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five were seriously injured after their convoy hit an improvised explosive device in central Mali, the UN peacekeeping mission in the country said in a statement on Tuesday on Twitter.
At least 281 peacekeepers have been killed in Mali since the start of the mission in 2013, making it the deadliest UN peacekeeping mission in the world. — Reuters
