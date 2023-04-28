 3 pilots killed after two US Army helicopters collide mid-air in Alaska : The Tribune India

3 pilots killed after two US Army helicopters collide mid-air in Alaska

The two Apache helicopters were returning from training mission

3 pilots killed after two US Army helicopters collide mid-air in Alaska

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



April 28

Three US Army pilots were killed and one was injured in Alaska on Thursday when two Apache helicopters returning from a training mission collided in flight, the 11th Airborne Division of the Army said.

Two soldiers were declared dead at the scene and a third died on the way to hospital, the army unit said in a statement.

The injured soldier was being treated at Alaska's Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

The accident will be investigated by a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center in Alabama, the Division said.

Last month, nine soldiers were killed in a crash of two medical evacuation Black Hawk helicopters during a routine night training mission over Kentucky. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Family members meet arrested ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal, his aides in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

2
Delhi

15th-century monument razed in Delhi to build Jal Board director's mansion, notice served

3
Punjab

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh was carried out to gain political mileage, alleges SGPC

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal’s granddaughters light the pyre along with Sukhbir

5
Haryana

Haryana judge placed under suspension on High Court order

6
Punjab

Lawyer tries to attack Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused in Rupnagar court; overpowered by cops

7
Diaspora

UK report raises concern over rising influence of pro-Khalistan extremists in London, urges govt to address issue

8
Sports

Wrestlers protesting on streets amounts to indiscipline: IOA president PT Usha; grappler Bajrang says expected support from her, not harsh words

9
Nation

Army to ‘test bed’ niche tech and have dedicated cyber-operations wing

10
J & K

J-K: 11 tourists from Gujarat arrested in Gulmarg with fake Gondola tickets

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

Tension in Manipur's Churachandpur as miscreants set ablaze venue of CM's meeting

Tension in Manipur's Churachandpur as miscreants set ablaze venue of CM's meeting

‘It hurts me to see…’: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers

‘It hurts me to see…’: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers

'Authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that ...

SC quashes criminal case against Parkash Singh Badal, his son

Supreme Court quashes cheating case against Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir over two SAD constitutions

A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says complaint against Parkas...

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston

Iran's Navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston


Cities

View All

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Coaching centre for slum children gets new building, health facilities

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Dera Bassi tragedy: Firm GM, director seek anticipatory bail

HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Re-auction of leftover fancy Nos. from May 7

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Nod to remove, transplant 114 trees for defence staff HQ

BJP protests Rs 45-cr renovation of CM house

‘e-Pledge’ against drugs must in schools

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

5 peddlers nabbed

5 arrested on betting charge

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Man held with 350-gm heroin

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

‘Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab’