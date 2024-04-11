3 sons, 2 grandkids of Hamas chief killed in Israeli airstrike

CAIRO, April 10

Three sons of Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Wednesday, the Palestinian Islamist group and Haniyeh's family said.

The three sons — Hazem, Amir and Mohammad — were killed after the car they were driving in was bombed in Gaza's Al-Shati camp, Hamas said. Two of Haniyeh's grandchildren were also killed in the attack and a third was wounded, Hamas media said.

Netanyahu’s approach to war a mistake: US Washington: US President Joe Biden called PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza a mistake and called for his government to flood Gaza with aid, ramping up pressure on Israel to reach a cease-fire and widening a rift between the two staunch allies that has worsened as the war has dragged on. Enemy driven by spirit of revenge My sons were martyred on the road to liberating Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The criminal enemy Israel is driven by the spirit of revenge and murder and does not value any standards or laws. Ismail Haniyeh, hamas top leader

“Our demands are clear and specific and we will not make concessions on them. The enemy will be delusional if it thinks that targeting my sons, at the climax of the negotiations and before the movement sends its response, will push Hamas to change its position,” Haniyeh told pan-Arab Al Jazeera TV.

“The blood of my sons is not dearer than the blood of our people," said Haniyeh, who is based abroad in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar. Haniyeh has been the tough-talking face of Hamas' international diplomacy as war with Israel has raged back in the Gaza Strip, where his family home was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike back in November.

Hamas said on Tuesday it was studying an Israeli ceasefire proposal but that it was "intransigent" and did not meet any of the Palestinian demands. In the seventh month of a war in which Israel's air and ground offensive has devastated Gaza, Hamas wants an end to Israeli military operations and a withdrawal from the enclave, and permission for displaced Palestinians to return home.

Haniyeh's eldest son confirmed in a Facebook post that his three brothers were killed. “Thanks to God who honoured us by the martyrdom of my brothers, Hazem, Amir and Mohammad and their children,” wrote Abdel-Salam Haniyeh. Appointed to the militant group's top job in 2017, Haniyeh has moved between Turkey and Qatar's capital Doha, avoiding Israeli-imposed travel restrictions in Gaza and enabling him to act as a negotiator in the ceasefire negotiations, or communicate with main ally Iran. — Reuters

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel