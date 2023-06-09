 3 wounded as drone hits residential building in southwestern Russia near Ukraine : The Tribune India

3 wounded as drone hits residential building in southwestern Russia near Ukraine

Gusev said the drone was targeting a nearby airbase, but veered off course after its signal was electronically jammed

3 wounded as drone hits residential building in southwestern Russia near Ukraine

A view shows a damaged multi-storey apartment block following a reported drone attack in Voronezh, Russia June 9, 2023. Reuters



Kyiv, June 9

Three people were lightly wounded after a drone crashed into a residential building in southwestern Russia near Ukraine, a regional governor said, exposing the latest vulnerabilities in the country’s air defence systems as President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine increasingly affects Russian soil.

The latest drone attack to target Russian cities in recent weeks comes as Ukraine has been intensifying its efforts to expel Russian forces and rising talk of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in pockets of a vast swath of southern and eastern Ukraine that Russia invaded more than 15 months ago.

In a Telegram post, regional governor Alexander Gusev said the three residents were hurt by shards of glass from broken windows in the city of Voronezh and received help on the spot. Russian state media published photos showing a high-rise apartment building with some windows blown out and damage to the facade.

Gusev said the drone was targeting a nearby airbase, but veered off course after its signal was electronically jammed. The city lies some 250 kilometres north of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, most of which is occupied by Russia.

Separately, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov of the neighbouring Belgorod region, which also borders Ukraine, said on Telegram that air defences had been working overnight and an apartment building and private homes had been damaged. He said two unspecified targets were shot down, but he did not specify the cause of the damage.

Such drone strikes — which have previously hit places like residential areas in southern Krasnodar and there was even one at the Kremlin — along with cross-border raids in southwestern Russia have exposed glaring breaches in Russian air defences and porous border security, and brought the war home to Russians.

Ukrainian authorities have generally denied any role in such attacks.

Separately Friday, the Ukrainian presidency’s website posted a video statement overnight from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that alluded to the latest efforts of his country’s forces to drive out the Russian invaders, along various parts of the more than 1,000-kilometre front line.

Ukrainian officials have kept generally quiet about their latest military moves, refusing to join in on rising commentary from Western military experts and others that a long-anticipated counteroffensive was under way.

Zelenskyy echoed that government stance on Friday, saying it was “not time” yet to talk about the details of the fighting. but said he was in touch with Ukrainian forces “in all the hottest areas” of the fight and praised an unspecified “result” from their efforts.

Analysts and Russian reports suggest Ukrainian forces have been active around the city of Bakhmut, which was largely devastated in a bloody, monthslong standoff, as well as carrying out probing operations around Russian-occupied areas of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In the video, Zelenskyy appeared to be speaking from inside a train car after visiting flood-hit southern Ukraine on Thursday.

Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin of the southern Kherson region said Friday that water levels had decreased by about 20 centimetres overnight on the western bank of the Dnieper River, which was inundated starting Tuesday after a breach of the Kakhovka dam upstream. The lower part of the river runs along the front line between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Officials on both sides gave figures that indicated about 16 people have died in connection with the flooding, which has added misery to the lives of Ukrainians beleaguered by the war.

Viktor Vitovetskyi, a representative of Ukraine’s Emergency Service, said 46 municipalities in the region have been flooded — 14 of them along the Russian-occupied eastern bank.

Even as efforts to rescue civilians and supply them with fresh water, health care and other services, Russian shelling over the last day killed two civilians and injured 17 in the region, Prokudin said.

Across the country, a total of at least 4 civilians were killed and 41 people were injured over the past day, according to Zelenskyy’s office. AP         

 

 

#Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Filed false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan: Minor wrestler's father

2
Punjab

Sukhbir Badal appeals to leaders who left SAD to rejoin, says he is ready to apologise if he was at fault

3
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

4
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

5
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

6
Nation

'Not good for ties': India on Indira killing float in Canada

7
Nation

Arrest only if court warrants: Anurag Thakur on WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's case

8
Nation

NMC approves 50 medical colleges

9
Punjab

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.32 crore of ex-Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh in money laundering case

10
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

Amid border row, Ladakh infra to gain heft with new strategic road to Depsang, DBO

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide

Live-in partner’s murder: Police say they were married; accused claims she committed suicide

Sane also allegedly told interrogators that he was HIV-posit...

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Dhanbad

Many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the...

CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence, takes over probe

CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence cases, re-registers six FIRs referred by state

A DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases refer...

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured protesting wrestle...

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

Said the rationalisation exercise has ‘mutilated’ the books ...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Family holds protest over 2-yr-old’s death in hospital

Amritsar Central Jail gets new phone call blocking system

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

Amritsar: Poor returns, veggie growers seek MSP

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Two snatch gold chain from Bathinda woman at gunpoint

Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Union Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh

Chandigarh to get 65 key projects worth Rs 669 cr by Oct-end

Chandigarh : 10 heritage items sold for Rs 79.16 lakh in US

Civic body begins cleaning of drains, road gullies in Mohali

Stone of works in Sarangpur laid

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Nand Nagri, video goes viral

Kejriwal heckled by supporters of BJP at Indraprastha university

No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police tell court

Panel soon for maintaining green belts

Student kidnapped, thrashed by extortionists

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Call for bandh over use of force against Dalits

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

One arrested with 500 grams of opium

Chabbewal defends Bajwa amid row over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks on Ugoke

Four held with 1.5-kg heroin, drug money

Punjab govt to constitute Sadak Suraksha Force to minimise vehicular accident deaths

Punjab govt to constitute Sadak Suraksha Force to minimise vehicular accident deaths

Explosion near court complex, 1 injured; cops rule out foul play

Rs 3,394-cr water supply project back on track

Committee directs authorities to complete work by March 31

Ludhiana: Centre’s MSP hike a joke, says BKU

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day

Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers' protest continues for second day

‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

Pbi varsity faculty member inducted into NAAC panel

300 youths appear for interview in job fair

Union protests in front of powercom office