30 killed, 100 hurt in Pak train accident

PTI

Karachi, August 6

At least 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured on Sunday when several compartments of an express train derailed in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, in the latest rail disaster to hit the country.

The Hazara Express train travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed in Nawabshah district near the Sarhari Railway Station, 275 km from the provincial capital Karachi.

Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafiq told the media that the number of casualties could rise as some of the injured were in critical condition

Senior Railway and police officials confirmed the death of 22 passengers in the accident. Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafiq told the media that the number of casualties could rise as some of the injured were in critical after being hospitalised. He said around 10 bogies had derailed and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

Pakistan Railways Sukkur Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Mohsin Siyal said 15 out of 22 bodies have been retrieved from the wreckage and the rescue work aided by the Pakistan Army was continuing. “So far, we have had 22 casualties including women and around 100 injured sent to hospitals,” Siyal said.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Mahmood Rehman confirmed that at least 15 bodies were recovered from the damaged bogies. Television channels showed the crash site with train compartments badly damaged near the station. They showed rescue workers and police trying to pull out people from the derailed compartments along with civilians.

“Right now, the focus is on rescue work and recovering people from the derailed compartments,” Rehman said, adding the cause of the accident was being investigated.

