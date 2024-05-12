300 killed in Afghanistan flashfloods: UN

Islamabad, May 11
Flashfloods from unusually heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan have killed more than 300 persons and destroyed over 1,000 houses, the UN food agency said Saturday.
The World Food Programme said it was distributing fortified biscuits to the survivors of one of the many floods that hit Afghanistan over the last few weeks, mostly the northern province of Baghlan, which bore the brunt of the deluges on Friday.
In neighbouring Takhar province, state-owned media outlets reported the floods killed at least 20 persons.
The official death toll from the devastating flashfloods has risen to 153 across three provinces, the Taliban’s interior ministry said on Saturday, while the World Food Progamme said it was double that. The Taliban Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air force had already started evacuating people in Baghlan. — Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...