300 killed in Afghanistan flashfloods: UN

Islamabad, May 11

Flashfloods from unusually heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan have killed more than 300 persons and destroyed over 1,000 houses, the UN food agency said Saturday.

The World Food Programme said it was distributing fortified biscuits to the survivors of one of the many floods that hit Afghanistan over the last few weeks, mostly the northern province of Baghlan, which bore the brunt of the deluges on Friday.

In neighbouring Takhar province, state-owned media outlets reported the floods killed at least 20 persons.

The official death toll from the devastating flashfloods has risen to 153 across three provinces, the Taliban’s interior ministry said on Saturday, while the World Food Progamme said it was double that. The Taliban Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air force had already started evacuating people in Baghlan. — Agencies

