31 dead in church fair stampede in Nigeria

Abuja, May 28

A stampede on Saturday at a church charity sale in southern Nigeria left 31 persons dead, police said, a shocking development at an event that organisers said aimed to “offer hope” to the needy.

The stampede at the programme organised by the Kings Assembly pentecostal church in Rivers state involved many people who were seeking assistance, according to Grace Iringe-Koko, a police spokesperson.

Several of the victims came to benefit from an annual “Shop for Free” charity programme organised by the church. Such events are common in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, where more than 80 million people live in poverty, according to government statistics. — AP