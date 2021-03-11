31 dead in church fair stampede in Nigeria

Abuja, May 28
A stampede on Saturday at a church charity sale in southern Nigeria left 31 persons dead, police said, a shocking development at an event that organisers said aimed to “offer hope” to the needy.
The stampede at the programme organised by the Kings Assembly pentecostal church in Rivers state involved many people who were seeking assistance, according to Grace Iringe-Koko, a police spokesperson.
Several of the victims came to benefit from an annual “Shop for Free” charity programme organised by the church. Such events are common in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, where more than 80 million people live in poverty, according to government statistics. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge
The virus spreads via contact with bodily fluids, lesions on...
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments
The complaint was filed by Mumbai-based Raza Academy
Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit
Cops seize several cases of cheap liquor and empty scotch bo...
Global connectivity for Northeast soon: EAM Jaishankar
Says ‘Act East’ and ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies will have...