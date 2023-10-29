32 dead, 14 missing after mine fire in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, October 28

At least 32 persons have died and 14 remain missing after a mine fire in Kazakhstan, the Ministry for Emergency Situations said on Saturday.

Operator ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, said 206 of 252 persons at the Kostenko mine had been evacuated after what appeared to be a methane blast.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who expressed condolences to the victims' families and declared a national day of mourning on October 29, ordered his cabinet to stop investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau. — Reuters