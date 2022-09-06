33 cities in China under lockdown

Beijing, September 5
China locked down 65 million citizens under tough Covid-19 restrictions and is discouraging domestic travel during upcoming national holidays.
As many as 33 cities, including seven provincial capitals, are under full or partial lockdown covering more than 65 million people, according to a tally published late on Sunday by a Chinese business magazine. It said outbreaks have been reported in 103 cities, the highest since the early days of the pandemic in early 2020.
Authorities have adhered to a “zero-Covid” policy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and confining of people suspected of being in close contact with any confirmed case. China recorded 1,552 new cases in past 24-hours, the National Health Commission said. — AP
