35 killed as Israel carries out fresh strikes in Gaza

Cairo, May 23
Israeli forces killed 35 Palestinians in aerial and ground bombardments across the Gaza Strip on Thursday and battled in close combat with Hamas-led militants in areas of the southern city of Rafah, health officials and Hamas.
Israeli tanks advanced in Rafah's southeast, edged towards the city's western district of Yibna and continued to operate in three eastern suburbs, residents said.
"The occupation (Israeli forces) is trying to move further to the west, they are on the edge of Yibna, which is densely populated. They didn't invade it yet,” one resident said, asking not to be named.
“We hear explosions and we see black smoke coming up from the areas where the army has invaded. It was another very difficult night,” he said. — Reuters
