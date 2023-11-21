37 dead after stampede at military stadium in Republic of Congo during recruitment event

Brazaville (Republic of Congo), November 21
A stampede at a military stadium has left at least 37 people dead in Republic of Congo after large crowds of young people responded to a recruitment appeal, authorities said on Tuesday.
Long lines have formed outside recruitment centres each day over the past week as young people have sought to join the army, one of the few institutions offering work in Republic of Congo.
As many as 700 people a day have registered, though there are only a total of 1,500 places available.
“The provisional toll established by the emergency services is 37 dead and many injured,” according to a press release issued on Tuesday by the prime minister’s office crisis unit. AP
