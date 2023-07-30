4 dead, 2 injured in separate aircraft accidents in Wisconsin

Oshkosh (US), July 30
Two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a midair collision at an airport in Wisconsin.
A Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided shortly after noon local time at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, authorities said. The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh but were not involved in the air show, a statement from the organisation said.
The association, citing the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, said two people were killed and two injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition.
The association said further information would be released as additional details are confirmed. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
Separately, a plane earlier Saturday crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh, killing two people, according to the sheriff’s office. The NTSB is also investigating that case, which involved a single-engine North American T-6 aircraft.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...