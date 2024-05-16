4 dead in New Caledonia riots over poll reforms

SYDNEY/PARIS, May 15

France will declare a state of emergency on the Pacific island of New Caledonia after three young indigenous Kanak and a police official were killed in riots over electoral reforms.

The state of emergency will give authorities additional powers to ban gatherings and forbid people from moving around the French-ruled island.

Police reinforcements have been sent to the island after rioters torched vehicles and businesses and looted stores. Schools have been shut and there is already a curfew in the capital. “Since the start of the week, New Caledonia has been hit by violence of a rare intensity,” said Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

“No violence will be tolerated,” he said, adding that the state of emergency “will allow us to roll out massive means to restore order”.

Rioting broke out over a new Bill, adopted by lawmakers in Paris on Tuesday, that will allow French residents who have lived in New Caledonia for 10 years to vote in provincial elections. — Reuters

