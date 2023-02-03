4 Indian-Americans appointed to US House panels

Washington, February 2
Four prominent Indian-American lawmakers — Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Ro Khanna— have been appointed members of three key House panels, reflecting the growing influence of the community in US politics.
Congresswoman Jayapal has been named Ranking Member of the powerful House Judiciary Committee's panel on Immigration, making her the first immigrant to serve in a leadership role for the
subcommittee.
Jayapal (57) representing the 7th Congressional District of Washington State succeeds Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren to serve on the
Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement, a media release said.
Bera (57) has been appointed as a member of the US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, which is charged with providing oversight of the country’s intelligence activities.
Krishnamoorthi has been made Ranking Member of a newly created House committee on China that will look into various aspects of Chinese behaviour.
Another Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna has also been made a member of this new committee. Krishnamoorthi, 49, is the four-term Congressman representing the eight Congressional districts of Illinois, while Khanna, 46, is the four-term lawmaker representing the 17th Congressional district of California.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress
Asked to reply within 3 days as to why she should not be exp...