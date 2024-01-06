4 killed, several injured as train set afire in poll-bound Bangladesh

Dhaka, January 5

At least four persons were killed and many injured after suspected arsonists set on fire a passenger train coming from the port town of Benapole, bordering India, in the country's national capital on Friday, two days ahead of Bangladesh's general elections that have been boycotted by the main opposition BNP, officials said. Railway officials said that most of the train's nearly 292 passengers were returning home from India.

The incident happened around 9 pm when four carriages of the Benapole Express were set on fire as it nearly reached its destination of the capital's Kamalapur railway station. "So far we have found four bodies . . . searches are still underway," Shahjahan Shikdar, the spokesman of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said.

While railway officials could not immediately confirm how many people were wounded, a few media reports stated that local volunteers took many injured to nearby hospitals.

Led by ex-PM Khalida Zia, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is boycotting the general election as it is demanding an interim non-party neutral government to hold the election. The demand was rejected by the government headed by PM Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, three experts from India have reached Dhaka to monitor Sunday’s general election in Bangladesh. The main opposition party BNP has called for a 48-hour nationwide general strike. 122 others from different countries are set to reach the country. — PTI

