4 Pakistanis killed, 2 hurt in Iranian firing

PTI

Karachi, May 29

At least four Pakistani citizens were killed and two others injured on Wednesday when Iranian forces opened unprovoked firing on a vehicle in a border town of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, authorities said.

The incident took place late on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday in Tehsil Mashkil Bacha Rai, a Levies source said. The source from the provincial paramilitary forces said that authorities were in touch with their Iranian counterparts over the incident.

