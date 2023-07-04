4 killed in Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody

Philadelphia, July 4
A gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in Philadelphia on Monday night, killing four people and wounding two others, police said.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference that all the victims were male.
The suspect was arrested in an alley without incident, Outlaw said. He had a bulletproof vest, multiple magazines, an “AR-type rifle,” a handgun and a police scanner, she said.
"At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals,” Outlaw said.
The shooting occurred a day after gunfire erupted at a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, about 100 miles to the southwest, killing two people and wounding 28 others. The wounded in that shooting ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them minors, according to officials.
