4 US-Indians selected as Truman Scholars

Houston: Four Indian-origin students were among the 58 aspiring public service leaders from 53 colleges and universities in the US selected as Truman Scholars 2022. They are Amisha A Kambath, Eshika Kaul, Avi Gupta and Bhav Jain. PTI
Former Kenyan Prez Kibaki dies at 90
Nairobi: Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90. Kibaki's death was announced on Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said his passing was a sad day for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan. Kibaki served two terms as president. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi in J-K: LIVE updates: PM reaches Jammu, to arrive in Palli hamlet amid tight security
A red alert has already been sounded in the Union Territory ...
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian attempts suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
PM Modi recalls contributions of all former PMs in his 'Mann Ki Baat'
Stresses on water conservation