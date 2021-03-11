4 US-Indians selected as Truman Scholars

Houston: Four Indian-origin students were among the 58 aspiring public service leaders from 53 colleges and universities in the US selected as Truman Scholars 2022. They are Amisha A Kambath, Eshika Kaul, Avi Gupta and Bhav Jain. PTI

Former Kenyan Prez Kibaki dies at 90

Nairobi: Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90. Kibaki's death was announced on Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said his passing was a sad day for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan. Kibaki served two terms as president. Reuters