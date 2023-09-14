40 people lift bus to save youth trapped under it in Germany’s Berlin

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 14

In a heroic and heart-warming incident in Berlin, 40 people came together to rescue a youth who had got trapped under a bus.

The 18-year-old youth was reportedly trying to catch the bus and in the process fell down and got trapped under the tyre of the rear axle.

Following this, the bus driver stopped and 40 people, including the passengers and the bystanders, gathered to lift the bus high enough for the man to be rescued.

Fortunately, the man suffered only minor injuries.

The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by Sky News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky News (@skynews)

Reacting to the video, people appreciated the effort of the 40 people.

A user wrote, “Humanity still exists thank God.”

Another wrote, “Tears, because people were so kind. So glad the young guy is ok.”

“They don’t wait for superman no more,” read another comment.

#Germany