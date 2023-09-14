40 people lift bus to save youth trapped under it in Germany’s Berlin

Chandigarh, September 14
In a heroic and heart-warming incident in Berlin, 40 people came together to rescue a youth who had got trapped under a bus.
The 18-year-old youth was reportedly trying to catch the bus and in the process fell down and got trapped under the tyre of the rear axle.
Following this, the bus driver stopped and 40 people, including the passengers and the bystanders, gathered to lift the bus high enough for the man to be rescued.
Fortunately, the man suffered only minor injuries.
The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by Sky News.
View this post on Instagram
Reacting to the video, people appreciated the effort of the 40 people.
A user wrote, “Humanity still exists thank God.”
Another wrote, “Tears, because people were so kind. So glad the young guy is ok.”
“They don’t wait for superman no more,” read another comment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi
Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh wh...
Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties
Accuses PM of using a government function to abuse the Oppos...
'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence
The former cop later deletes his comment on the post
Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death
Allege the ailing girl was scolded by a professor
Fresh gunfight breaks out in Kashmir's Kokernag day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed; 2 militants trapped
Security forces have launched an aerial operation to take on...