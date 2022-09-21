47 arrested for Leicester violence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 20

The Leicester police have made 47 arrests for a series of violent incidents involving men from the South Asian community since the Asia Cup T-20 match between India and Pakistan on August 28. Some of those arrested were from out of the city, including some people from Birmingham.

The action is reflective of the fact that this was a serious offence and the accused has ended up with time in prison. Rob Nixon, temporary chief constable at leicestershire police

Meanwhile, in the first sentencing, 20-year-old Amos Noronha was sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon during the clashes.

Social media videos had shown a temple flag being ripped out and glass bottles being hurled.

While the Leicester police had warned that a "significant police operation will remain in the area in the coming days", Hindu and Muslim communities presented a united front.

A Hindu priest read a joint statement by community leaders outside a mosque demanding that "inciters of hatred" leave Leicester alone.

The joint message read out by Pradyumna Das, president of the city's ISKCON Temple, said: “Provocation with loud music, flag bearing, derogatory chants or physical attacks against the fabric of worship...this is not acceptable nor upheld by our faiths.”

#Pakistan