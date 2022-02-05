5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan

Islamabad, February 5
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolted several cities of Pakistan, including the national capital Islamabad, on Saturday.
According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake had a depth of 210 kilometres with its epicentre in Hindukush region in Afghanistan.
The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other parts of the country, including Nowhsera, Gilgit, Khyber, Dir, Abbottabad, Mingora, Kohat and others cities.
No loss to life and property was reported from any part of the country.
Tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of northern India.
On January 14, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale had hit Islamabad and northern areas of the country.
Earlier in the month, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale had struck Pakistan's northern areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies
Baramulla gets two new constituencies - Kunzer and Tangmarg ...
Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir
Minaret of famous Kashmir shrine tilted by jolt
Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list
Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit terms the de...
Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor
The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild s...
PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad, CM not present at airport
Modi lands at Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon to dedicate to...