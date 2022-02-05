5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan

PTI

Islamabad, February 5

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolted several cities of Pakistan, including the national capital Islamabad, on Saturday.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake had a depth of 210 kilometres with its epicentre in Hindukush region in Afghanistan.

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other parts of the country, including Nowhsera, Gilgit, Khyber, Dir, Abbottabad, Mingora, Kohat and others cities.

No loss to life and property was reported from any part of the country.

Tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of northern India.

On January 14, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale had hit Islamabad and northern areas of the country.

Earlier in the month, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale had struck Pakistan's northern areas.

