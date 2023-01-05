5 children among 8 found dead from gunshot wounds in US home

Salt Lake City (US), January 5
Eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home on Wednesday, authorities said.
They were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release from city officials in Enoch. It doesn't provide any information about what happened or the motive.
Police said they don't see any threat to the public.
The city of about 8,000 people is located about 245 miles south of Salt Lake City.
Iron County School District officials said in a letter sent to parents that the five children attended schools in the district.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet on Wednesday night.
