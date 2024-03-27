 5 Chinese killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • 5 Chinese killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

5 Chinese killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

5 Chinese killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

Five Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province today. The suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers that was on way to their camp at Dasu from Islamabad.

Explosive-laden vehicle used

  • The suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers that was on way to their camp at Dasu from Islamabad
  • The convoy that came under attack was carrying staff of construction firm China Gezhouba Group Company working at the Dasu hydropower project

The convoy that came under attack was carrying staff of construction firm China Gezhouba Group Company working at the Dasu hydropower project. The same firm was targeted in 2021 when a blast on a bus had killed 13 persons, including nine Chinese nationals.

Condemning the attack, Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari said, “Forces hostile to Pakistan will never succeed in harming Pakistan-China friendship.” He conveyed condolences to the families of the five Chinese nationals. In Pakistan, security has been provided to all CPEC projects and also to non-CPEC projects where Chinese are working.

In August 2023, a convoy of Chinese engineers was attacked in Balochistan province by armed rebels. In another attack in May 2021, a burqa-clad Baloch woman suicide bomber killed four persons, including three Chinese nationals, in an attack on a minibus carrying staff from the China-built Confucius Institute at Karachi University.

In April 2021, a suicide bomb attack at a luxury hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in Quetta killed four and wounded dozens.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

2
Punjab

BJP to go solo in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

3
India

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

4
Himachal

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

5
Trending

Indian-Pakistan lesbian couple break up weeks before wedding; Anjali Chakra says ‘Sufi Malik cheated on her’

6
Punjab

For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone

7
Himachal

Fear of rebellion grips as BJP gives ticket to all 6 Congress rebels for the June 1 bypolls in Himachal

8
India

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

9
Punjab

Drug peddler gunned down in Punjab's Dasuya; 2 policemen injured in gunfight

10
Punjab

4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead

All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead

The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely

Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...

'They can't digest India's rise': Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...

Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95

Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95

Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...


Cities

View All

International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

International drug racket busted; 2 held with 4-kg heroin

Amritsar MC chief resolves sewer complaints on spot in Chheharta

Scrolling ads obstructing Gurbani translation, SGPC files complaint

Keep strict vigil on liquor dealers: Amritsar DC

Cattle found dead in canal, case registered

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD to go solo in Chandigarh, panel to pick nominee

On Holi, 109 tipsy drivers challaned in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Congress chief, BJP secretary get ‘threat calls’ from Pakistan

Chandigarh: Panel to assess need for Burail jail expansion

AAP workers hold protest near BJP office in Panchkula

Restaurant owner shot dead in northeast Delhi

Restaurant owner shot dead in northeast Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal issues second order from Enforcement Directorate custody

BJP holds protest march after AAP workers take to streets

Delhi has become ‘police state’: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024 Poll Issues: Delhi residents’ health at risk as city faces pollution crisis

8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

8 families left homeless as fire breaks out in shanties

Elderly man robbed of gold ring, cell phone

Toll-free number 1950 launched to get info related to elections: DC

Jalandhar: 20 years on, parole jumper lands in police dragnet

Maximise tax collection, urges commissioner

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

Nepalese man hacks 65-yr-old father to death

Congress MP joining BJP comes as shocker, changes political dynamics

ASI dies, 2 cops hurt as vehicle hits tree

Newborn found dead in drain at Kirpal Nagar

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Used car dealers take to parks as cops act against illegal parking

Stray dogs maul child in Sirhind

Consumers forum briefs Patiala MC commissioner on civic issues

Prof Bal Krishan of Punjabi University dies of heart attack

Khalsa College holds fest