5 dead after New Zealand boat flips in ‘whale strike’

Wellington: Five persons died in New Zealand on Saturday after the small charter boat they were aboard capsized, authorities say, in what may have been a collision with a whale. Another six persons were rescued. The police said the 8.5-metre (28-foot) boat overturned near the South Island town of Kaikoura. They said they were continuing to investigate the cause of the accident. AP
Greek tourism revenue to hit new records
Athens: Tourism in Greece is on track to yield record high revenues this year, exceeding pre-Covid levels, as per officials. In 2019, Greece registered 32 million arrivals and some 18 billion euros in tourism-related revenues, according to Bank of Greece data. Compared with 2019, tourism-related revenues increased by 2.3 per cent in June 2022. IANS
‘Mahabharata’ series in making at Disney
Anaheim: A new series adaptation of the epic "Mahabharata" is in development at Disney + Hotstar, the streaming platform revealed. The project was announced by Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star. PTI
Actor Taylor Russell poses at the 79th Venice Film Festival. Reuters
