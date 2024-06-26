5 dead as protesters attempt to storm Kenya Parliament

Nairobi, June 25

Police opened fire on protesters trying to storm Kenya’s legislature on Tuesday, with at least five protesters killed, dozens wounded and sections of the parliament building set ablaze as lawmakers inside passed a legislation to raise taxes.

In chaotic scenes, protesters overwhelmed police and chased them away in an attempt to storm the parliament compound. Police opened fire after tear gas and water cannon failed to disperse the crowds. Activist Auma Obama, the half-sister of ex-US President Barack Obama, was among protesters tear-gassed. — Reuters